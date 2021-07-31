$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $244.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.45 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

GRPN stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

