290 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.88. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.