34,069 Shares in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,200.00. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $243,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Koss stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 362.80 and a beta of -2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Koss Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

