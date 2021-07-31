3,584 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

