$48.12 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $48.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $194.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.27 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 318,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.