51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

