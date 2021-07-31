53,750 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.79% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

SV stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

