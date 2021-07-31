56,661 Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Jiayin Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.98 on Friday. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

