589 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

