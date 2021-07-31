65 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $456.91. The stock had a trading volume of 773,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $285.96 and a 12-month high of $457.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

