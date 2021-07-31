$703.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce sales of $703.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $758.56 million. First Solar posted sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

