739 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $364.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

