76,766 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

EBC stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

