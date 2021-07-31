77 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $574.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

