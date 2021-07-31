$9.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $9.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.68 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

NTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

