$95.19 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $95.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.16 million and the lowest is $90.31 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $682.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $684.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $875.78 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

