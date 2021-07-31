$973.08 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $973.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.06 million. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $217.98. The stock had a trading volume of 362,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.