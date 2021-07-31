$997.69 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $997.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.00 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. 1,255,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

