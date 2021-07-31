A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

