Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

