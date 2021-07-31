AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 283,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

