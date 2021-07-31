Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

