Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.13 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASIT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 86.60 ($1.13). 302,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44. The company has a market capitalization of £164.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a one year low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

About Aberforth Split Level Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

