Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.13 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ASIT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 86.60 ($1.13). 302,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44. The company has a market capitalization of £164.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a one year low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.
About Aberforth Split Level Trust
