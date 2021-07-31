Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

