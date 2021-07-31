Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading Down 0.2%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 5,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC)

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

