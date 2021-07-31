ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

ACCO opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

