Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.