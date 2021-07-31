Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

