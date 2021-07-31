Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Acerinox Company Profile
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
