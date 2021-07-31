ACK Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ACK Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Agilysys comprises approximately 0.9% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Agilysys worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $23,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

