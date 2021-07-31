Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $881,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $340,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

