ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

