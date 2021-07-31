Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.06. 434,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

