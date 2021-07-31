Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $124.51. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.