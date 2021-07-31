Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

