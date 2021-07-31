Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 121,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.86. The company has a market cap of £605.98 million and a P/E ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

