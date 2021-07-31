Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.