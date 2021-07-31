Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,666,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,441,000 after buying an additional 619,187 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

