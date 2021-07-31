Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in July

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

