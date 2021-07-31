Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

ADVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

