Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.
ADVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
