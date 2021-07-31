Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

