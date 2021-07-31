Advisor Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

