Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.