Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $549.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $220.33 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.30.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

