Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

