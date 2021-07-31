Advisor Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

