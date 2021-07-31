Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.78 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.