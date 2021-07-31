Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 26,967 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1,033.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

TXRH opened at $92.17 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

