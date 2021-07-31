Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $170.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

