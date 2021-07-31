Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 82.1% in July

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.5 days.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

