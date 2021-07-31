Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.04 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

